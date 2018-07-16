Canada
Police searching for missing Burlington teenager

Police are searching for a Burlington teenager who was last seen on June 23, 2018.

Halton Region Police are hoping you can help them find a missing teenager in Burlington.

Gitti Wayezi, 15, was last seen on June 23.

Police say she has tanned skin, five feet three inches, about 120 pounds, with a slim build, black straight hair, and brown eyes but wears blue contact lenses.

Wayezi also has a nose ring in her left nostril.

Police say she has been known to travel throughout the GTA and could possibly be in the Toronto area.

If any member of the public sees Wayezi or has any information, contact Halton Regional Police Service communications bureau as soon as possible at 905-825-4747 extension 5155.

