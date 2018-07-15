Cambridge Highway road closure
July 15, 2018 2:06 pm
Updated: July 15, 2018 2:09 pm

Hwy. 8 off-ramp from Hwy. 401 will be closed Sunday night for roadwork

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

File photo: The exit is scheduled to open early Monday morning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

The MTO is warning drivers to expect heavy delays Sunday night as the Highway 8 westbound from Highway 401 ramp will close at 10 p.m.

The MTO says the closure, which will last until Monday morning at 5 a.m., is for repairs.

READ MORE:  Waterloo police seek motorcyclist who fled collision that left his passenger injured

Motorists will be asked to use alternate routes other than Highway 8 to get to their destinations.

The closure is only weather permitting.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge Highway road closure
highway 401
Highway 401 closure
Hwy 401 closure
Kitchener highway road closure
MTO
MTO highway closing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News