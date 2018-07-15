Hwy. 8 off-ramp from Hwy. 401 will be closed Sunday night for roadwork
The MTO is warning drivers to expect heavy delays Sunday night as the Highway 8 westbound from Highway 401 ramp will close at 10 p.m.
The MTO says the closure, which will last until Monday morning at 5 a.m., is for repairs.
Motorists will be asked to use alternate routes other than Highway 8 to get to their destinations.
The closure is only weather permitting.
