Hwy. 8 off-ramp from Hwy. 401 will be closed Sunday night for roadwork

The MTO is warning drivers to expect heavy delays Sunday night as the Highway 8 westbound from Highway 401 ramp will close at 10 p.m.

The MTO says the closure, which will last until Monday morning at 5 a.m., is for repairs.

READ MORE: Waterloo police seek motorcyclist who fled collision that left his passenger injured

Motorists will be asked to use alternate routes other than Highway 8 to get to their destinations.

The closure is only weather permitting.