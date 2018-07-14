Canada
Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Hwy 30

The SQ is involving after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision involving a vehicle on Highway 30 in Candiac. Saturday, July 14, 2018.

A 60-year-old male motorcyclist is in hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 30 in Candiac Saturday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Christine Coulombe said the man, who is from the Maritimes, was travelling with a group of motorcyclists and was trying to catch up to them at the time of the crash.

Coulombe said the group was stopped on Highway 30 East, near the off-ramp to Highway 15.

It is unclear how the collision with the vehicle occurred.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people who were travelling in the vehicle were also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The off-ramp was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

