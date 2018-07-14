Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Hwy 30

A 60-year-old male motorcyclist is in hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 30 in Candiac Saturday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Christine Coulombe said the man, who is from the Maritimes, was travelling with a group of motorcyclists and was trying to catch up to them at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: West Island mother hopes her son’s motorcycle accident will serve as a lesson

Coulombe said the group was stopped on Highway 30 East, near the off-ramp to Highway 15.

It is unclear how the collision with the vehicle occurred.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critical after two separate crashes involving motorcyles in the Montreal area

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people who were travelling in the vehicle were also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The off-ramp was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.