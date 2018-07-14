Maryann’s Gifts closes after 25 years

Maryann’s Gifts in Cole Harbour, N.S., closed down for good on Saturday, more than 25 years after it first opened.

The store, headed by Maryann Ritcey, sold ornaments, candles, clothing, and other objects.

“Today’s a sad day, but a very exciting day,” she said. “It’s been an amazing adventure.”

Ritcey said she first started selling items in flea markets to help pay for her to attend a university.

She then opened a store in her parents’ basement before opening a store in Chezzetcook. Eventually, Rticey opened a store in Cole Harbour about 23 years ago.

Within about two months, everything inside was destroyed in a fire, she said. Ritcey continued with the business at the location for about 10 years, before moving it to a new building on Cole Harbour Road.

.@maryannsgifts is closing after more than 25 years. Owner Maryann Ritcey says she wants to spend more time with her family. Doors close at 5:30 p.m. #GlobalNewsAt6 #ColeHarbourNS #DartmouthNS pic.twitter.com/E0XP6WVijR — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) July 14, 2018

“When I lost my dad two years ago, it made my life change, in the sense that priorities change — I looked at life differently,” the sole owner said. “I lost kind of the mojo for it.”

Ritcey said handling social media accounts for the store made it feel like a 24-hour job.

“I think one of my big turning moments for me was, one night, we were sitting watching a family movie at home, and my phone was going off constantly. So I took my phone to reply, and one of my little boys looked at me and said, ‘Mom, can you please put that phone away for a little while?'” she said.

Her focus is on her family, including her 10-year-old twins, Ritcey said.

Of the other nine staff members, some are going to retire, a couple have found other opportunities, and some are taking the summer off, she said.

Patience and being surrounded by a support group were crucial to her success, Ritcey said.

READ MORE: Cole Harbour shopkeeper trying to find owner of false teeth

Most of the store’s item had been cleared out by early Saturday afternoon.

Customer Sharon Thomas said she has regularly visited the store since it first opened.

“We’ve been very blessed to have her in the community bringing people together through her big heart that she has,” she said. “It’s a happy place.”

Thomas, employees, and other customers said Ritcey’s personality made the store special.

Last year, a denture was found in the store’s parking lot. The discovery was posted on the store’s Facebook page, attracting hundreds of shares.

“It’s the chatter of the town now,” Ritcey said with a laugh in an interview days after.

The false teeth, encased in gift wrap closed off with green decorative string, has remained at the store ever since.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do with them now, but I can’t bring myself to put them in the garbage. We’ve got to still hang onto them. So if they’re yours, we still have them,” Ritcey said.