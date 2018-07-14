Death of woman and man at south Edmonton home a murder-suicide

A woman was killed and a man took his own life inside a south Edmonton home earlier this week.

Edmonton police were called to check on the welfare of two people at a home on 112 Street, near 25 Avenue, in the Blue Quill neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they found the pair in their 30s dead inside the single-storey bungalow that faces Blue Quill Park.

Autopsies were done Friday by the medical examiner’s office, who determined the 38-year-old woman’s death was a homicide — however, the exact cause remained under investigation pending further testing.

Police said the 35-year-old man’s death was deemed non-criminal.

The man worked a few blocks south of the home, at the southside Sicilian Pasta Kitchen location on 23 Avenue and Saddleback Road. The restaurant owner said the man was a new employee and called the incident “terrible.”

Police said the man and woman were known to each other and investigators were not looking for any suspects.

Edmonton police said their investigation was concluded and no charges would be laid.

The woman’s death is Edmonton’s 18th homicide of the year.