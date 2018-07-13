Crime
July 13, 2018 1:39 pm
Updated: July 13, 2018 3:14 pm

Homicide detectives investigate after bodies found in south Edmonton

A police cruiser remained in the Blue Quill neighbourhood Friday, July 13, 2018, one day after two people were found dead inside an area home.

Wes Rosa, Global News
The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in Edmonton’s Blue Quill neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police were called to perform a welfare check at an address in the neighbourhood, according to a news release issued on Friday.

When police arrived, they found the pair dead inside an area home. Police said the autopsies will take place on Friday and will hopefully determine the cause of death.

On Friday, a police cruiser could be seen in the area.

No further information is being released by police at this time.

