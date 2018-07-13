Homicide detectives investigate after bodies found in south Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in Edmonton’s Blue Quill neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police were called to perform a welfare check at an address in the neighbourhood, according to a news release issued on Friday.

READ MORE: Man dies after drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton

When police arrived, they found the pair dead inside an area home. Police said the autopsies will take place on Friday and will hopefully determine the cause of death.

On Friday, a police cruiser could be seen in the area.

No further information is being released by police at this time.