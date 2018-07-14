Canada
July 14, 2018 4:52 pm

Former N.B. premier Ray Frenette dead at 83

Former New Brunswick premier Ray Frenette has died at the age of 83.

The provincial government announced his passing in a news release Saturday afternoon, with Premier Brian Gallant offering his sympathies.

“Mr. Frenette has been called a giant of New Brunswick politics, and for good reason,” said Gallant in a statement.

“Not only did he hold several prominent cabinet positions in the government of Frank McKenna, but he also served as house leader for that government for a decade. He commanded great respect, not only from his own MLAs but all parties in the house.”

Frenette served as the province’s 28th premier from 1997-1998. He took over as premier after Frank McKenna stepped down. Frenette was followed by Camille Theriault.

Representing the riding of Moncton East, Frenette served as an MLA for 25 years.

 

Global News