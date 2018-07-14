Former N.B. premier Ray Frenette dead at 83

Former New Brunswick premier Ray Frenette has died at the age of 83.

The provincial government announced his passing in a news release Saturday afternoon, with Premier Brian Gallant offering his sympathies.

“Mr. Frenette has been called a giant of New Brunswick politics, and for good reason,” said Gallant in a statement.

“Not only did he hold several prominent cabinet positions in the government of Frank McKenna, but he also served as house leader for that government for a decade. He commanded great respect, not only from his own MLAs but all parties in the house.”

Frenette served as the province’s 28th premier from 1997-1998. He took over as premier after Frank McKenna stepped down. Frenette was followed by Camille Theriault.

Representing the riding of Moncton East, Frenette served as an MLA for 25 years.