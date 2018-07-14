Recipe: ‘Tournedos Rossini’ burger

Ingredients

– 500 g shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

– 3 Tbsp unsalted butter

– 1 Tbsp canola oil

– 2 tsp of kosher salt, or to taste if more is needed

– 1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

– 75 ml madeira fortified wine

– 10 ml sherry vinegar

– 1 sprig thyme, leaves picked

– 50 ml roasted chicken stock

– 680 g dry aged beef (brisket works great)

– 4 burger buns





– 4 Tbsp of butter, seasoned with truffle salt and fresh grated truffle

– 4 x 25 g portions of foie gras

– 4 x 25 g raclette cheese

– 10 g black truffle

– 15 ml cream

– 2 tsp whole grain mustard

– 50 ml good quality mayonaisse

– 2 cloves roasted garlic

– 2 Tbsp chives, thinly sliced

Method:

Caramelized shallots:

1. In a large heavy bottom sauce pan heat the canola oil, add the shallots and salt. Allow this to cook of high heat stirring occassionally.

2. You are looking for the shallots to cook down soft and then they begin to gain colour, add the butter once you see a golden begin. Add the thyme leaves, and continue to cook down.

3. Continue stirring on medium heat, careful this is when it will begin to stick. Allow the shallots to cook down for roughly 20 minutes or until very soft and deep brown caramelized colour has been achieved.

4. Once your shallots have been cooked down and caramelized, deglaze with the madeira. Reduce this down to a glaze and then add the sherry vinegar and reduce down once again. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and reduce quickly until it’s has a nice sticky jam like consistency. Turn off the heat and taste to see if you would like to add more vinegar, salt or pepper.

Grain mustard aioli:

Mix mayo with the mustard, minced chives and roasted garlic until smooth and set aside for later.

Truffled Raclette:

1. Thinly grate your raclette cheese and place in a small mixing bowl.

2. Using a microplane, grate the black truffle into the cheese.

3. Add the whipping cream to the bowl and mix well.

4. Spread this cheese mixture between 2 slices of parchment paper, use a rolling pin to roll it out like a pie dough. Place this in the fridge for later.

Beef:

Mix ground beef with your hands to help bring it together, and form to 6 oz. patties using a ring mold and the back of your hand to press them flat. Set aside in the fridge.

Assembly

1. Preheat a heavy bottomed cast iron to medium high, cast iron works great.

2. Place a small amount of oil in the pan, season both sides of your burger with a generous pinch of salt, place burgers in pan. Try not to move the burger too much, you want to develop a strong crust on this side.

3. After 3-4 minutes check the seared side, if it’s deeply browned and crunchy, gently flip over. Add seasoned foie gras portions to the same pan at this time, flip after 1 minute.

4. Add 1 tbsp of caramelized shallots to the top of each burger.

5. Using a ring cutter, cut a portion of the truffled raclette that fits the size of burger you have made. Add the cheese to the top and continue to cook in the pan.

6. Once the burger has been cooked on the second side for 3-4 minutes (depends on thickness), and the cheese has melted, remove the burger to a cooling rack and top with the foie gras.

7. In this same cast iron pan place your buttered burger buns to begin toasting in all these tasty juices that have come out.

8. Once your buns are golden brown remove them from the pan. Spread a generous amount of the aioli on each side.

9. Garnish with anything you like: lettuce, tomato, pickles, horseradish, more truffle, etc.

More Global BC recipes are available here