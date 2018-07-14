Brown water affecting residents of southwest Winnipeg

Repair work has led to discoloured water at some homes in southwest Winnipeg, according to a tweet from the city on Saturday.

The city tweeted that crews are doing emergency repair work south of the Fort Garry feedermain.

READ MORE: ‘We’re not where we want to be’: Winnipeg brown water still flowing

The city is advising residents not to drink the water or use it to prepare food.

No word yet on how many people are affected.