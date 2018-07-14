Health
Brown water affecting residents of southwest Winnipeg

Repair work has led to discoloured water at some homes in southwest Winnipeg, according to a tweet from the city on Saturday.

The city tweeted that crews are doing emergency repair work south of the Fort Garry feedermain.

The city is advising residents not to drink the water or use it to prepare food.

No word yet on how many people are affected.

 

