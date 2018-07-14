DFO investigating report of entangled right whale off N.B. coast

An entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) confirmed they have received a report that an entangled right whale was seen off Miscou, N.B., on Friday.

ALERT ⚠️: We’re aware of a reported entangled #RightWhale off Miscou #NB. We’re working today to try to locate the whale again. — Fisheries and Oceans (@FishOceansCAN) July 14, 2018

DFO is currently attempting to relocate the whale.

“Our partners are available to help once we locate the whale,” DFO announced on Twitter Saturday morning. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Earlier this year, DFO issued new regulations to lobster fishermen in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in response to the deaths of 12 North Atlantic right whales between June and September.

The notice to fish harvesters includes closing parts of the water off New Brunswick’s coast to lobster fishermen, a reduction of the amount of rope floating on the surface of the water, and a requirement to report all lost fishing gear.

There are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales remaining.