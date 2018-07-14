Sports
July 14, 2018 11:48 am
Updated: July 14, 2018 12:33 pm

Construction of two cricket fields begins in La Barrière Park

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

The City of Winnipeg has started construction on two cricket fields with concrete pitches in La Barrière Park.

The City of Winnipeg is constructing two cricket fields with concrete pitches in La Barrière Park.

“People from all over the world are moving to Winnipeg and many have a passion for playing cricket. It’s been an incredible experience and opportunity to have worked with community leaders Paramjit Shahi, Manoj Chaudhari, Shoib Khan and the Manitoba Cricket Association to make these two cricket fields become a reality,” Janice Lukes, South Winnipeg – St. Norbert Councillor said.

“We are constructing state-of-the-art cricket pitches that will provide cricket teams with a spectacular game and playing experience located in the historic La Barrière Park.”

New cricket pitches were identified as a priority by the Manitoba Cricket Association and community leaders.

In addition to the cricket fields, current upgrades in the park will include a new fire pit, picnic tables and sod enhancements.

Funding of $50,000 for the upgrades is through the 2018 Parks and Recreation Enhancement Program.

The City is planning to build a new washroom on site.

The City allocated $500,000 in the 2016 Public Works Department Capital Regional and Community Parks – Buildings Fund for its construction.

The design for the building is complete and the City is currently pursuing options to construct the new facility.

