Donald Trump was 12 minutes late to tea with the Queen

U.S. President Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth for the first time on Friday and got acquainted over tea.

The Queen was seen looking at her watch while standing outside Windsor Castle, waiting for Trump who arrived about 12 minutes late.

Trump and the 92-year-old monarch shared a few interactions on Friday as they reviewed troops at the royal castle in Windsor.

The Queen, the president and first lady Melania Trump all shook hands.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was then played and the Queen guided the president on a review of the honour guard in the castle courtyard.

Carrying a handbag between herself and Trump, the pair did not appear to engage in conversation during the formal ceremony.

Britain’s national news agency said they spent 47 minutes getting acquainted over tea inside the castle — 17 minutes longer than scheduled.

He then departed Windsor Castle by helicopter for London, where he took Air Force One to Scotland.

Trump and his wife planned a private weekend at his golf property in Glasgow before his meeting on Monday in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump was in the U.K. while on a trip through Europe. During his visit to the country, which included a dinner with Prime Minister Theresa May, Londoners came out in the thousands to protest the U.S. president.

*with files from Global News