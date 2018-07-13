Canada
July 13, 2018 5:38 pm
Updated: July 13, 2018 5:41 pm

Fire underway in downtown Montreal

There is a fire underway in downtown Montreal.

Firefighters are dealing with a five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal.

Montreal’s fire department says it is a fire at a building near the intersection of McGill College and Sainte-Catherine streets.

First responders were called to the scene Friday evening around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say they may have to cut power in the area.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

