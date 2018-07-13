Fire underway in downtown Montreal
Firefighters are dealing with a five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal.
Montreal’s fire department says it is a fire at a building near the intersection of McGill College and Sainte-Catherine streets.
First responders were called to the scene Friday evening around 5 p.m.
Firefighters say they may have to cut power in the area.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
