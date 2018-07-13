Mother, daughter rescued from capsized raft on Elbow River

A mother and daughter were rescued after their raft capsized on the Elbow River just west of Calgary on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the river just up-stream from Redwood Meadows.

A family of six were in two rafts when both of them capsized in some rapids, said Redwood Meadows fire chief Rob Evans.

READ MORE: Emergency crews rescue 4 people from Bow River in Calgary Saturday

Four of the family members were able to get to shore safely, but a mother and her five-year-old daughter were left stranded on a rock.

The water wasn’t deep but it was moving extremely fast, Evans said.

Rescue crews had to use ropes to bring the pair to safety. Everyone was wearing life jackets at the time.

With files from Gerri Dietrich