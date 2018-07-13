Canada
Woman in hospital with gun-shot wound

Police are investigating a shooting at a Kelowna hotel.

A woman is in hospital with a gun-shot wound and Kelowna RCMP are now investigating this morning’s incident.

Police say they received a distress call today at 5:23 a.m. from a woman at a hotel room in the 3300 block of Lakeshore Road. Numerous members were sent to the scene after emergency responders learned the woman had been shot.

“This investigation is in its early stages,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Although no arrests have been made, police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.”

He added that, “police officers will continue to secure the scene, gathering physical evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
