Rick Zamperin: Sports wouldn’t exist without the fans

This is what sports is all about.

Aside from winners and losers, uniforms and logos, mascots, flashy marketing campaigns, championship banners (or lack thereof) playing fields or arenas, even athletes themselves who come and go with great regularity these days — all that aside— there’s one constant in sports.

The fans. Without fans, there’s nothing.

Without fans there are no championship parades or rallies, no seasons tickets or flex packs, no concession sales, and no merchandise sales.

Without fans stadiums would sit empty, players wouldn’t get paid and owners would have to find another toy to play with.

That’s why fans, like those who make up the Cats Claws Fan Club — die-hard supporters of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — should be cherished and heralded for their unwavering support of the team and community.

Congratulations to Dave Hack! The former @Ticats right tackle is the 2018 inductee onto the Cats Claws Fan Club Walk of Fame. @CFL #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/gS5iwprzKV — Rick Zamperin (@rickzamperin) July 13, 2018

On Thursday night, in another outstanding ceremony that included a few laughs and even some teary eyes, the Cats Claws inducted former Ticats right tackle Dave Hack onto their Walk of Fame.

It already includes many Ticats legends such as Garney Henley, Angelo Mosca, Rocky DiPietro and Paul Osbaldiston. And Hack is a more than deserving inductee.

But without the fans this type of event would never exist.

Hats off to the Cats Claws for their hard work, passion, sense of community, and most importantly, their fanaticism.