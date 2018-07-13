Tentative deal reached for support staff in B.C. schools

There is a tentative agreement between CUPE and the BC Public School Employers’ Association, covering support staff in public schools in the province.

It covers 27,000 education assistants, school secretaries, caretakers, First Nations support workers, IT workers, trades and maintenances workers, and bus drivers in elementary and high schools.

Details won’t be released until the union’s presidents’ council reviews it and if approved, it will then form part of the local bargaining proposals in each school district.

READ MORE: BCTF concerned teacher shortage will cause classroom disruptions into new school year