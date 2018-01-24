Parents group calls on education minister to bring more French teachers into B.C. schools

A group of parents is calling on B.C.’s education minister to help add more French teachers to classrooms across the province.

“Languages are a gift, and languages empower and enrich our youth and we think that all youth should have an opportunity to learn Canada’s two official languages,” said Glyn Lewis, spokesperson for Canadian Parents for French British Columbia and Yukon.

READ MORE: The B.C. Teachers Union is concerned the teacher shortage is affecting special needs students

Lewis has noticed a shortage in teachers over the last four years along with a lack of funding, resulting in program cuts.

“In Vancouver, they cut the program because they said they couldn’t find enough French teachers. There’s other communities where if there is a French teacher and they go on maternity leave, and a school district can’t find a replacement French teacher, they put in an English teacher into that classroom,” Lewis said.

“Children are being turned away because there’s not enough space. We think that’s not acceptable… the minister of education needs to step in and to help school boards.”

READ MORE: BCTF says province’s classrooms short 1,000 teachers

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said the ministry knows there’s a shortage of teachers in some areas, and that he appointed a panel last fall to provide recommendations on how to address teacher and specialty teacher recruitment and retention issues.

He said the report has been received, and the ministry will respond to its recommendations shortly.