Pilot dead after small plane crash outside of Markham’s Buttonville Airport

York Regional Police say the pilot of a small plane that crashed near Buttonville Airport on Thursday evening has died.

Officials told Global News that Markham Fire and Emergency Services crews and police were called to the southwest side of the airport before 8 p.m. The plane crashed just outside of the airport’s property.

Police said the pilot died at the scene. A spokesperson said as of Thursday night, there were no reports anyone else was on board.

A small plane crashed on takeoff at Buttonville Airport tonight. The aircraft was reportedly taking off from Rwy 15 with a right turn out. The pilot declared a mayday just before the plane crashed and caught fire. pic.twitter.com/7NZx6y8F0v — phil p (@canuckcam) July 13, 2018

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson said investigators are aware of the crash and at the scene to gather evidence.

The police spokesperson said officers would provide assistance to TSB investigators if needed.

The circumstances leading up to the crash aren’t clear.