Sailboat washed up on Okanagan beach
Visit a beach in B.C., and odds are you’ll stumble across something in the sand, with coins, rings and keys being the most common items.
Not so common: A sailboat.
Yet that’s what’s can be found on a beach in Kelowna.
READ MORE: Owner of sailboat marooned on Wolfe Island pays hefty price for fuel removal
Lying mostly on its side, the white and green Tanzer 22 was ‘parked’ on a beach near Lakeshore Road, just off the Bluebird Road South Beach Access.
READ MORE: ‘Adrift’ review: Sailing accident movie a sad, introspective journey
While an oddity, beach-goers took the sailboat in stride, sitting just metres away or walking around and past it. One local beach-goer said the boat has been stranded there for approximately three weeks.
Kelowna RCMP say they have yet to receive a report of a missing sailboat, adding it’s up to either the registered owner or Transport Canada to remove the boat.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.