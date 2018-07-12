Sailboat washed up on Okanagan beach

Visit a beach in B.C., and odds are you’ll stumble across something in the sand, with coins, rings and keys being the most common items.

Not so common: A sailboat.

Yet that’s what’s can be found on a beach in Kelowna.

Lying mostly on its side, the white and green Tanzer 22 was ‘parked’ on a beach near Lakeshore Road, just off the Bluebird Road South Beach Access.

While an oddity, beach-goers took the sailboat in stride, sitting just metres away or walking around and past it. One local beach-goer said the boat has been stranded there for approximately three weeks.

Kelowna RCMP say they have yet to receive a report of a missing sailboat, adding it’s up to either the registered owner or Transport Canada to remove the boat.