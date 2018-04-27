Sailboat captain sentenced to 13 years for smuggling cocaine into N.S.
A sailboat captain who smuggled drugs into Nova Scotia from a small Caribbean island has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Jacques John Grenier had pleaded guilty to possession of 250 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, importing cocaine. A third charge, conspiracy to import cocaine, was withdrawn.
READ MORE: Sentencing for cocaine smuggling sailboat captain adjourned again
Grenier, of Hubbards, N.S., was arrested after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat late on Sept. 3 at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden beneath a sealed bed frame in the forward sleeping quarters of the Canadian-registered vessel, which had travelled from Saint Martin in the northeast Caribbean Sea.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia sailboat captain pleads guilty to two cocaine-related charges
The sentencing had been delayed several times because Grenier, who is in his late 60s, underwent surgery and switched lawyers, among other issues.
A Quebec man, Luc Chevrefils, is also charged in the case.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.