Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
July 12, 2018 6:40 pm

New York Rangers bring back Binscarth’s Cody McLeod

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Colorado Avalanche's Blake Comeau (14) and Cody McLeod (55) celebrate after Comeau scored on the Winnipeg Jets' during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg Monday, November 23, 2015.

Colorado Avalanche's Blake Comeau (14) and Cody McLeod (55) celebrate after Comeau scored on the Winnipeg Jets' during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg Monday, November 23, 2015.
A A

Manitoba’s Cody McLeod is staying put in the Big Apple.

The New York Rangers announced on Thursday they’ve signed McLeod to a one-year contract. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

He made $1.25 million last season in the final season of a three-year contract.

RELATED: Manitoba’s Cody McLeod traded to Nashville Predators

McLeod, 34, was claimed off waivers by the Rangers back in January. The 11-year NHL veteran started the 2017-2018 campaign with the Nashville Predators where he played for parts of two seasons.

He had one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Preds while racking up 72 penalty minutes, and added another two helpers in 25 games with the Rangers last season.

RELATED: New NHL deals for Cody and Cody

After going undrafted, McLeod started his career with the Colorado Avalanche where he played for his first 10 NHL seasons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cody McLeod
manitoba hockey
Manitoba player
Nashville Predators
New York Rangers
NHL
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News