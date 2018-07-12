New York Rangers bring back Binscarth’s Cody McLeod

Manitoba’s Cody McLeod is staying put in the Big Apple.

The New York Rangers announced on Thursday they’ve signed McLeod to a one-year contract. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Cody McLeod on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/Ko3ZqrM178 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 12, 2018

He made $1.25 million last season in the final season of a three-year contract.

McLeod, 34, was claimed off waivers by the Rangers back in January. The 11-year NHL veteran started the 2017-2018 campaign with the Nashville Predators where he played for parts of two seasons.

He had one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Preds while racking up 72 penalty minutes, and added another two helpers in 25 games with the Rangers last season.

After going undrafted, McLeod started his career with the Colorado Avalanche where he played for his first 10 NHL seasons.