Crews responding to wildfire in east Kamloops

Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire on the east side of Kamloops.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 49 firefighters, airtankers, one helicopter and fire investigators are responding to the fire, which is along Shuswap Road.

It is currently estimated at about 20 hectares in size.

The fire is located on the reserve. BC Wildfire is currently attending, and the RCMP has closed East Shuswap Rd. — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) July 12, 2018

There were no structures immediately threatened on Thursday afternoon but the wind was pushing the smoke into Kamloops.

The fire is visible from Highway 1.

The RCMP has closed East Shuswap Road.

#BCWildfire Service has 49 firefighters, airtankers, 1 heli, and fire investigators responding to the Shuswap Road area fire, E side of Kamloops.

Estimated at 20 ha., no structures immediately threatened right now. Winds pushing smoke into Kamloops, fire is visible from Hwy 1 pic.twitter.com/E6xWoCPz84 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 12, 2018

@chrisgailus A photo of the current grass fire here in Kamloops pic.twitter.com/NG1uRijIpv — Riley Windeler (@rileywindeler) July 12, 2018