Crews responding to wildfire in east Kamloops
A A
Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire on the east side of Kamloops.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says 49 firefighters, airtankers, one helicopter and fire investigators are responding to the fire, which is along Shuswap Road.
It is currently estimated at about 20 hectares in size.
There were no structures immediately threatened on Thursday afternoon but the wind was pushing the smoke into Kamloops.
The fire is visible from Highway 1.
The RCMP has closed East Shuswap Road.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.