University of Alberta scientists help track high energy neutrino in deep space

Canadian scientists are part of an international team that has for the first time tracked a tiny, high-energy twist of matter to its source in deep space.

University of Alberta astronomer David Sivakoff says tracing a single neutrino to a black hole four billion light-years distant will give researchers a whole new way to probe the universe’s most exotic secrets.

He says it’s the equivalent of developing a sixth sense.

High-energy neutrinos are hard-to-catch particles that scientists think are created by the most powerful events in the cosmos. For the first time ever, scientists using NASA Fermi have found the source of one of these zippy neutrinos from outside our galaxy.

The discovery came when a minuscule flash of light was detected in IceCube, a neutrino detector in Antarctica made from a cubic kilometre of solid ice.

“This whole project is an interesting mix of scientists whose work together began through things like the IceCube Alerts and Astronomer’s Telegrams and progressed to an impressive collaboration of facilities working together on one paper,” Sivakoff said.

Using observations from astronomers around the world, the scientists tracked the particle back to a black hole in the centre of blazar, a type of galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its heart.

“We’re witnessing the benefit of combining the talents of astrophysicists and particle physicists, combining not only photon detection but also new messengers such as astrophysical neutrinos, like the one announced in today’s discovery.”

Sivakoff says linking the particle to its source will allow astronomers to study the stars using a completely new type of energy.