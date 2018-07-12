Science
July 12, 2018 2:12 pm

University of Alberta scientists help track high energy neutrino in deep space

By Staff The Canadian Press

An artistic rendering, based on a real image of the IceCube Lab at the South Pole, a distant source emits neutrinos that are detected below the ice by IceCube sensors, called DOMs.

Credit: Icecube/NSF
Canadian scientists are part of an international team that has for the first time tracked a tiny, high-energy twist of matter to its source in deep space.

University of Alberta astronomer David Sivakoff says tracing a single neutrino to a black hole four billion light-years distant will give researchers a whole new way to probe the universe’s most exotic secrets.

He says it’s the equivalent of developing a sixth sense.

The discovery came when a minuscule flash of light was detected in IceCube, a neutrino detector in Antarctica made from a cubic kilometre of solid ice.

“This whole project is an interesting mix of scientists whose work together began through things like the IceCube Alerts and Astronomer’s Telegrams and progressed to an impressive collaboration of facilities working together on one paper,” Sivakoff said.

This is a high-energy neutrino detected by IceCube on Sept. 22, 2017. With an estimated energy of 290 TeV, this was the tenth alert of this type sent by IceCube to the international astronomy community and launched a series of multimessenger observations that allowed the identification of the first source of high-energy neutrinos and cosmic rays.

Credit: IceCube Collaboration

Using observations from astronomers around the world, the scientists tracked the particle back to a black hole in the centre of blazar, a type of galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its heart.

This artist’s impression shows the dust torus around a super-massive black hole. Black holes lurk at the centres of active galaxies in environments not unlike those found in violent tornadoes on Earth. Just as in a tornado, where debris is often found spinning about the vortex, so in a black hole, a dust torus surrounds its waist.

Credit: ESA/NASA, the AVO project and Paolo Padovani

“We’re witnessing the benefit of combining the talents of astrophysicists and particle physicists, combining not only photon detection but also new messengers such as astrophysical neutrinos, like the one announced in today’s discovery.”

Sivakoff says linking the particle to its source will allow astronomers to study the stars using a completely new type of energy.

