Women fleeing domestic violence among groups affected by Greyhound abandoning Western Canada

Cancelling Greyhound services in the prairies and B.C. will have, “potentially devastating impacts” for women fleeing domestic violence, according to a B.C. women’s shelter operator.

“When you consider the Highway of Tears and the danger to women of hitchhiking etc., this really just adds to the worry,” Kelowna Women’s Shelter executive director Karen Mason said.

READ MORE: Long-awaited bus service along B.C. ‘Highway of Tears’ prepares for launch

Mason said they sometimes pay bus fare for women seeking help to flee abusive relationships. Sometimes they need to come to the Kelowna shelter from a rural community.

Other times, they need to go to other communities away from Kelowna where they have family and support.

“We will often hear from women in more remote locations or even just, say, in Kamloops, who need to get to another community for their safety, and do not have the means,” Mason said.

READ MORE: For years, newly released B.C. prisoners have used Greyhound to get home. What will happen now?

When their partners control the finances, buying a ticket out of town is difficult, she said. Without a bus to catch, “they have no way to escape.”

Mason said transition house leadership in B.C. has been talking about securing transportation funding.

Greyhound announced it is ceasing passenger and freight services in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba come Oct. 31.

READ MORE: All options ‘on the table’ following Greyhound decision: B.C. transportation minister

Provincial governments are considering options to keep communities affected by the decision connected with transportation.