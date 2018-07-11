Offshore oil workers removed from platforms as hurricane Chris advances toward Atlantic Canada

ExxonMobil says it has removed some of its workers from offshore oil platforms as hurricane Chris advances toward Atlantic Canada.

The Category 2 storm, which was about 600 kilometres off Cape Hatteras, N.C., on Wednesday, was expected to track south of Nova Scotia early Thursday before possibly making landfall in eastern Newfoundland later in the day.

ExxonMobil says that an unspecified number of non-essential employees have been taken off the Sable Offshore Energy facilities, which are near Sable Island, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax.

BP Canada has also disconnected and moved the West Aquarius exploration drilling rig.

Environment Canada says the storm will steer clear of Nova Scotia and veer toward Newfoundland before it is downgraded to a post-tropical storm late Thursday.

Chris is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the southeastern half of Newfoundland.

Ocean swells along the southern coast of Newfoundland are expected to reach eight metres in some areas, while the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could also receive swells of up to four metres.