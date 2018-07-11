Bill Kelly: Hydro One’s $6M man stays put, for now

During the recent election campaign, Doug Ford consistently vowed that on Day 1 of his new government, the first thing he would do is fire the “$6-million man.”

He is Hydro One CEO Milo Schmidt, who pulls down a hefty $6 million annually, and that enormous pay cheque made Schmidt a constant target for Ford, much to the delight of his cheering supporters.

On Tuesday the Ford government announced its top three priorities as the legislature prepares to head back to work and, surprisingly, the firing of Schmidt didn’t even get a mention.

So, why did Schmidt fall out of the crosshairs of Ford’s push for “efficiencies?”

It could be that Ford, like all newly elected leaders, will be forced to mix a little pragmatism with his politics, now that he is making policy, not just promises.

The reality is that firing Schmidt might be symbolic, but it comes with a $10-million price tag and frankly, it won’t do anything toward lowering hydro rates.

Besides, with looming, expensive legal battles over the cancellation of cap and trade and the shutdown of a half-completed wind farm project, the Ford government has bigger issues to deal with right now.

So, in spite of the campaign pledge, it looks like the $6-million man gets to stay put, for now anyway.

