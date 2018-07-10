Activists stage stealth rainbow flag protest at Russia’s World Cup

Activists from several countries strolled around Red Square and elsewhere in Moscow during the World Cup wearing their national teams’ soccer jerseys to form a rainbow flag in an effort to champion gay rights.

The activists from Spain, Holland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, whose soccer jerseys make the colours of the rainbow, said they had released images of their performance only after they had left Russia to ensure their safety.

Russia, which is hosting the soccer World Cup, prohibits what it describes as the promotion of homosexuality to minors, legislation that has been used to stop gay-pride marches and detain gay-rights activists.

Police did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the performance, but activists said they did not encounter hassle from police or attract their attention.

The group travelled to Russia’s capital, posing together on Red Square, Moscow’s metro and outside Christ the Saviour Cathedral.