Man found stabbed on Bloor Street in Oshawa
Oshawa — A man was taken to hospital Tuesday after police responded to a call on Bloor Street East and Albert Street.
Police found a man with stab wounds.
There is still no word on the condition of the victim, and officials are investigating.
