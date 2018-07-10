Crime
July 10, 2018 3:35 pm

Man found stabbed on Bloor Street in Oshawa

By Video Journalist  Global News
Michael Davidson
Oshawa — A man was taken to hospital Tuesday after police responded to a call on Bloor Street East and Albert Street.

Police found a man with stab wounds.

There is still no word on the condition of the victim, and officials are investigating.

 

