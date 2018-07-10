Costco cuts Polish hot dogs in the U.S. — but don’t worry, Canadian stores are safe

Costco is no longer selling Polish hot dogs at all of its in-store food stands — and it’s fair to say some customers are not taking the news well.

But Canadians need not panic, as the menu update doesn’t apply to stores north of the border.

The Seattle Times recently reported that a menu revamp, introduced to make the food stand’s offerings slightly healthier, meant several stores would no longer offer Polish hot dogs.

The move, according to the newspaper, meant that stores were leaning toward selling alternative items, such as organic cheeseburgers, salads and fruits.

The standard all-beef hot dog is still for sale.

But many U.S. customers specifically wanted the Polish hot dogs, and even started a hashtag called #SaveThePolishDog.

Hey @Costco if I wanted a healthier vegan friendly option I wouldn’t be at your food court… I go to costco just for your hotdog lunch some days #SaveThePolishDog — Jana Keck (@JanaKeck) July 10, 2018

Hey @Costco, any way we could skip the acai bowls or whatever super food garbage you're adding and keep the polish dog? If you have to replace something get rid of those nasty chicken bake things. #SaveThePolishDog — Jeremy (@AttackTH67) July 9, 2018

No. God. Please. No. Go shopping at Costco. Eat polish hot dog for brunch. Story of my Mondays since forever.#costco #polishdog — Tahir Z Khawaja (@TahirZKhawaja) July 9, 2018

Hundreds also signed a petition on Change.org, titled, “Keep the Polish Dog on the Costco Menu.”

As news spread north of the border, Canadians were just as panicked as their fellow American Costco fiends.

Several tweeted at Costco Canada demanding answers.

As if 2018 wasn't bad enough. @costcocanada tell me it isn't true! https://t.co/2cbLfxvlxh — ted laking (@tedlaking) July 9, 2018

Excuse me .@costcocanada is it true that you’re removing the hot dogs from your menu permanently ?! If so, i am protesting. — Ramzy (@womaninmedicine) July 9, 2018

And they were likely relieved to know that Canadian stores aren’t planning to ditch the Polish hot dog.

Costco Canada replied to the tweets, ending Canadian Costco customers’ misery.

“Please note that Costco Canada is not removing or replacing any of their hotdogs,” one response read.

“We will continue to offer both all beef hotdog and all beef polish. Have a nice day!”

Global News reached out to Costco Canada for more information, and will update this post as necessary.