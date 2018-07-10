Barrie police seeking witnesses after collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

The Barrie police traffic unit is investigating after a collision in the city’s south end sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on July 9 at approximately 5 p.m., a collision occurred between a motorcyclist and a van on Yonge Street, just south of Big Bay Point Road in the city.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Yonge Street when the rider left the bike, causing it to slide down the road.

Officers say the van was turning into a plaza entrance when the collision occurred.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man from Innisfil sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a GTA-area hospital to be treated.

According to police he is currently listed in stable but serious condition.

Police say the driver of the van, a 26-year-old man from Barrie, was not physically injured as a result of the collision.

Police have not laid any charges in connection with this incident, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators in the Barrie police traffic unit are now seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision. They are asking anyone with information to call Const. M. Casey of the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2918 or at mcasey@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.