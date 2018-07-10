Blood pressure medications recalled due to contamination with potential carcinogen
Drug manufacturers are recalling several medications containing the ingredient valsartan, according to a press release from Health Canada on Tuesday.
The drugs being recalled are used to treat patients with high blood pressure to prevent heart attacks and stroke, and also for patients who have had heart failure or a recent heart attack.
An impurity, N-nitrosodimethlamine, was found in the valsartan used in these medications, supplied by a Chinese company, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals. This substance is a potential carcinogen that could cause cancer over the long-term. Exposure to high levels of NDMA can also cause liver damage, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
The European Medicines Agency is also reviewing the medication and there are recalls of these medications across Europe.
Health Canada advises consumers to keep taking their valsartan-containing medicine, but to check with their pharmacist to see whether their medication is being recalled. If you are taking an affected medication, you should contact your health care practitioner as soon as possible to discuss your treatment options.
Here’s a list of the affected medications, provided by Health Canada. For a complete list including drug identification and lot numbers, visit their website:
- TEVA-VALSARTAN/HCTZ TABLETS PP 30s
- TEVA-VALSARTAN/HCTZ TABLETS (Bulk)
- ACT-VALSARTAN 40MG FC TABLETS 100
- ACT-VALSARTAN 80MG FC TABLETS 100
- ACT-VALSARTAN 160MG FC TABLETS 100
- SANDOZ VALSARTAN 40 MG
- SANDOZ VALSARTAN 80 MG
- SANDOZ VALSARTAN 160 MG
- SANDOZ VALSARTAN 320 MG
- SANIS VALSARTAN 40 MG
- SANIS VALSARTAN 80 MG
- SANIS VALSARTAN 160 MG
- PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 40 MG
- PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 80 MG
- PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 160 MG
- PRO DOC LIMITEE VALSARTAN 320 MG
- SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 40 MG
- SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 80 MG
- SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 160 MG
- SIVEM PHARMACEUTICAL ULC VALSARTAN 320 MG
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.