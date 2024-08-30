Health authorities reach tentative deal with 9,000 workers in Nova Scotia

See more sharing options

A tentative contract deal has been reached between Nova Scotia’s health authorities and three unions representing about 9,000 health-care workers.

In a news release, the Council of Health Unions says an agreement was reached early today with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health following a “marathon day” of bargaining.

Sandra Mullen, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, which is the lead union in the negotiations, says the agreement is a good deal and the bargaining committee is prepared to recommend it to union members.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the tentative two-year deal offers a pay increase that amounts to “a fair deal for workers and taxpayers.”

The unions provided no details about the deal and they say members will begin voting on the agreement next week.

The new contract applies to workers in 185 different jobs, including physiotherapists, lab staff, psychologists, continuing care assistants, social workers and pharmacists.

The current agreement expired Oct. 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.