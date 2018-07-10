Witness tells RCMP teen punched, pushed into SUV in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP are investigating an incident where a young woman was seen being assaulted and pushed into a vehicle.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the 1400-block of Riverside Drive in Lower Sackville.

A witness saw the young woman being pushed into a black Honda SUV by an older woman. According to the witness, the older woman punched the victim before the vehicle sped off towards Glendale Drive.

The victim is described as black female teenager, about five-feet tall and had black hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

The older woman is described as a black woman in her 30s, five-feet-two-inches tall, and was wearing a black head wrap and short pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.