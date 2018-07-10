Overnight train derailment in Saint-Constant adds to commuter woes

A freight train derailed on the EXO Candiac line just north of the Saint-Constant station around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

One employee suffered minor injuries after one of the cars struck his leg, he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Sainte-Catherine train station was shut down indefinitely Tuesday morning, EXO train service was available from the other stations on the Candiac line, service delays were expected according the EXO website.

Train derailment corner St-Pierre and de la Côte-Plaisance in St-Constant. A worker got slightly injured and transported to hospital. The Candiac / Delson commuter train schedule might be affected and / or cancelled. Check before leaving home. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/EriUH3QG4q — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) July 10, 2018

EXO announced via the line’s Twitter account that commuters could access the network’s bus service using their train tickets from the Candiac, Delson and Saint-Constant stations.

LIGNE CANDIAC: Les gares Saint-Constant et Sainte-Catherine ne pourront pas être desservies pour une durée indéterminée en raison d’un déraillement d’un train du CP. Pensez aux gares Candiac et Delson pour vous déplacer. Les titres TRAIN seront acceptés à bord des autobus exo. — Exo 4 – Candiac (@exo4_CA) July 10, 2018

Saint-Pierre Road was closed between Perras and Cote Plaisance Streets as work to clear the debris began overnight.

