Overnight train derailment in Saint-Constant adds to commuter woes

A freight train derailed on the EXO Candiac line just north of the Saint-Constant station around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
One employee suffered minor injuries after one of the cars struck his leg, he was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Sainte-Catherine train station was shut down indefinitely Tuesday morning, EXO train service was available from the other stations on the Candiac line, service delays were expected according the EXO website.
EXO announced via the line’s Twitter account that commuters could access the network’s bus service using their train tickets from the Candiac, Delson and Saint-Constant stations.
Saint-Pierre Road was closed between Perras and Cote Plaisance Streets as work to clear the debris began overnight.
