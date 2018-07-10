World
July 10, 2018 2:26 am

The Confederate flag will fly once again at the South Carolina State House — for a limited time

By Staff The Associated Press

The Confederate flag at the South Carolina State House Building in Columbia, South Carolina, USA, June 20, 2015.

EPA/JOHN TAGGART VIA AP
A group still angry South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn is again temporarily raising the rebel banner at the capitol.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Tuesday.

The day marks the third anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. Lawmakers’ decision was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year won’t pass without the Confederate flag flying.

READ MORE: White nationalist Richard Spencer leads protest against removal of Confederate statue

About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to a 2016 event on the first anniversary of the flag’s removal.

