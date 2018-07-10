The Confederate flag will fly once again at the South Carolina State House — for a limited time
A group still angry South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn is again temporarily raising the rebel banner at the capitol.
The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Tuesday.
The day marks the third anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. Lawmakers’ decision was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.
The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year won’t pass without the Confederate flag flying.
About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to a 2016 event on the first anniversary of the flag’s removal.
