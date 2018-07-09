Tornado warning in effect for parts of southern Sask.

Environment Canada has issued severe weather warnings for much of southern Saskatchewan, including tornado warnings in a variety of rural municipalities.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm system that may be producing tornadoes.

A possible tornado has been spotted in the Shamrock area, 100 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw. Reports indicate the tornado is moving southeast at 40 km/h.

Environment Canada advises this situation is dangerous and potentially life—threatening. If threatening weather approaches they say seek cover immediately.

This includes going indoors to the lowest floor of a building, such as a basement. Residents are advised to stay away from windows and walls. People in the affected areas are also advised to leave free standing structures like vehicles, tents and mobile homes in favour of more sturdy shelter.

As a matter of last resort, Environment Canada recommends lying in a low spot and protecting your head from debris if caught in a tornado.

