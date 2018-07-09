Beauty queen turns in crown after #MeToo joke, says she won’t ‘stand idly by’
A Massachusetts beauty queen has given up her crown due to a joke about the #MeToo movement.
READ MORE: Miss America Organization eliminating swimsuit competition
NBC 10 Boston reports Maude Gorman resigned on Saturday as Miss Plymouth County for the Miss Massachusetts Miss America Organization, after an emcee made a joke about the women’s movement on stage.
Today, I officially resigned from the title of Miss Plymouth County 2018. While I’m grateful for the opportunities that @missamerica creates for young women, I am also internally conflicted; as the #metoo movement was mocked on stage during the final competition of Miss Massachusetts. As both a survivor, and advocate for victims rights and sexual violence on a whole, I refuse to stand idly by and simply “let this go”. Instead, I will stand up for every individual who has ever had the courage to speak out; and for every person who felt liberated by the #metoo movement. I will not allow ANYONE to take away that empowerment and liberation, or make it anything less than what it is: AMAZING. #metoo #missplymouthcounty #nomore #rainn #surviveandthrive
During the event last week, the host did a skit with someone portraying God. She asks why Miss America officials would get rid of the swimsuit competition, then the person holds up a sign reading “#MeToo.”
READ MORE: Ex-Fox News anchor, Miss America winner Gretchen Carlson to head pageant after scandal
Gorman, who is a survivor of sexual assault, says mocking a movement that empowers survivors is “inappropriate,” especially by a “women’s empowerment organization.”
I woke up this morning to find that my recent interview with @nbcnews went national. Here are a few things you might not know about my work in advocacy: • I’ve helped built houses with my bare hands for survivors of violence • I’ve advocated to elected officials ranging from local Mayors, to State Governors, and even staff at the White House; including the White House Advisor on Violence against Women. •I’ve spoken at national, and international conferences in an effort to speak out more specifically on the effects of trauma on youth. •I’ve worked with several shelters and homes that offer survivors a safe haven in their transition away from abuse •I’ve partnered with leading hospitals, such as MassGeneral for Children, to provide children seeking emergency treatment for sexual abuse a tote bag of resources (including a change of clothes, teddy bear, coloring books, etc) •I’ve published articles sharing my story, in hopes of inspiring others to do the same; and preventing years of painful secrecy • I’ve had my research on sexual violence shared with child life development specialists of the United States Navy at Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia • I’ve presented at seminars with the Uniformed Victim Advocates of the United States Coast Guard at Base Boston • I’ve advocated for the passing of several bills benefiting survivors of sexual violence • I’ve spoken at rallies, protests, and led walks for justice • I’ve volunteered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness as a public policy associate in an effort to stand up for those suffering from PTSD, and depression; just as I have •I’ve met with colleges and universities to discuss response procedures, and have ran awareness campaigns with both RAINN and Start By Believing * I’ve volunteered as a Rape Crisis Counselor, and acted as a Youth Ambassador for the Youth Access to Support Services program with the Center for Hope and Healing And there is still so much more work to be done, there is still so much more progress to be made, and justice to be found. I will continue to fearlessly defend survivors, and be the voice for those suffering in secrecy. You are not alone #metoo
The Miss America Organization posted an apology on its Facebook page saying the skit was not in the script or approved by the board.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.