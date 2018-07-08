dangerous boat tow
July 8, 2018 6:19 pm
Updated: July 8, 2018 6:26 pm

Brakeless boat trailer made of pallets, duct tape nets B.C. driver $2K in fines

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Abbotsford police have taken to twitter for a second week in a row with a driver hauling a dangerous load. This would-be captain is now floating more than $2,000 in tickets.

Const. Mangat / Twitter
A A

It was anything but smooth sailing this weekend for one would-be Abbotsford boat captain.

Abbotsford police pulled an SUV over on Sunday towing a sailboat on a trailer that could be described as rickety at best.

Abbotsford Gang Task Force Const. Harv Mangat snapped several photos of the offending load, which netted the driver a whopping $2,071 in tickets.

According to Mangat, the boat was balanced on pallets and had straps held together with duct tape.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely unbelievable’: Surrey RCMP seek driver who used dolly to prop up a trailer

The trailer itself had no brakes and a homemade third axle.

“How not to tow your boat this summer,” Mangat tweeted.

“Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Is there a problem officer?’ B.C. cops stop massively overloaded car secured with garden hose

The vehicle and trailer were towed.

It’s the second week in a row Const. Mangat has busted an Abbotsford driver with a shockingly dangerous load.

Last weekend, Mangat pulled over a four-door sedan that was heavily overloaded with logs, branches and yard trimmings.

The entire bundle was held down with a garden hose, and the vehicle was not roadworthy.

In that instance, the apologetic driver got off without a ticket, but had to pay for a tow and to repair his vehicle to be street legal.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford police
dangerous boat tow
dangerous boat tow abbotsford
dangerous load abbotsford
dangerous sailboat
police tweet
sailboat abbotsford
Social Media

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News