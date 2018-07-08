Brakeless boat trailer made of pallets, duct tape nets B.C. driver $2K in fines
It was anything but smooth sailing this weekend for one would-be Abbotsford boat captain.
Abbotsford police pulled an SUV over on Sunday towing a sailboat on a trailer that could be described as rickety at best.
Abbotsford Gang Task Force Const. Harv Mangat snapped several photos of the offending load, which netted the driver a whopping $2,071 in tickets.
According to Mangat, the boat was balanced on pallets and had straps held together with duct tape.
The trailer itself had no brakes and a homemade third axle.
“How not to tow your boat this summer,” Mangat tweeted.
“Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape,” he added.
The vehicle and trailer were towed.
It’s the second week in a row Const. Mangat has busted an Abbotsford driver with a shockingly dangerous load.
Last weekend, Mangat pulled over a four-door sedan that was heavily overloaded with logs, branches and yard trimmings.
The entire bundle was held down with a garden hose, and the vehicle was not roadworthy.
In that instance, the apologetic driver got off without a ticket, but had to pay for a tow and to repair his vehicle to be street legal.
