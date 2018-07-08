Family of 7 left homeless after Yelverton Road house fire, farmhouse a total loss

A family of seven is homeless following a house fire on Yelverton Road, on the border separating the City of Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region.

A passerby noticed the fire around 4:30 on the afternoon of Saturday, July 7.

City of Kawartha Lakes platoon chief Bill Lockwood said fire crews arrived to find a fully-involved structure fire, adding that the century-old farmhouse is a total loss.

Lockwood also said a number of embers from the fire were encroaching upon a nearby barn, and crews worked to wet the ground to prevent the fire from spreading.

Neighbours, meanwhile, helped two dogs that were tied up outside when the fire broke out.

The breeze on Saturday was a refreshing change for firefighters, but it also helped feed the fire.

Fire crews will be going back to the scene to try to determine a cause, but they will first have to ensure that the building is structurally sound before entering.

The family was out at the time of the fire and has been helped by the Peterborough City-County disaster relief trust fund. They stayed in a hotel on Saturday evening.