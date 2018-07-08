Peterborough music legend Brian ‘Buzz’ Thompson has passed away at 68

Local Peterborough music legend Brian “Buzz” Thompson has passed away. The 68-year-old was in Toronto being treated for a heart attack and stroke he suffered last month.

Thompson was affectionately referred to as “Mr. Soul” and was loved and respected in the local music scene. The veteran Peterborough soul singer, guitarist, and harmonica player was a founding member of the band The Hangmen in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Another downtown music venue closes in Peterborough

He was also a long-time guitarist and vocalist for Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks.

During his decades-long career he played with some of the biggest acts in the business, including The Band, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Kris Kristofferson.

Thompson is an inductee of Peterborough’s Pathway of Fame.