1 person dead, 3 injured, after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Barrie
The Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after an early morning multi-vehicle collision.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Highway 400 northbound near Essa Road around 2 a.m.
The spokesperson said a vehicle stalled in a live lane in a construction zone and two other vehicles crashed as a result.
The officer said two of the cars erupted into flames.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said it is unclear at this point if charges will be laid.
The investigation is ongoing.
