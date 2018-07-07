1 person dead, 3 injured, after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Barrie

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after an early morning multi-vehicle collision.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Highway 400 northbound near Essa Road around 2 a.m.

The spokesperson said a vehicle stalled in a live lane in a construction zone and two other vehicles crashed as a result.

The officer said two of the cars erupted into flames.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is unclear at this point if charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.