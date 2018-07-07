Crime
July 7, 2018 10:00 am

1 person dead, 3 injured, after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Barrie

By Web Writer  Global News

An OPP cruiser is parked outside the Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Orillia, ON.

David de la Harpe / Global News
A A

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after an early morning multi-vehicle collision.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Highway 400 northbound near Essa Road around 2 a.m.

The spokesperson said a vehicle stalled in a live lane in a construction zone and two other vehicles crashed as a result.

READ MORE: Woman injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga

The officer said two of the cars erupted into flames.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is unclear at this point if charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Crash
Crime
Essa Road
Highway 400
multi-vehicle collision
Northbound
Ontario Provincial Police
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News