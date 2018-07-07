Crime
Police make arrests following reports of gunshots in Burlington

Halton police say they seized two guns and about 10 grams of crack cocaine during the arrest in Mississauga on Friday night.

Halton Regional Police have arrested three men in connection with a report of shots fired in Burlington.

Officers were called to a high rise on Ross Street near Olga Drive at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing when the man pulled out a gun and fired two shots at a nearby shed.

They add that he then hit the woman in the face and took off heading north on Ross Street in a dark-coloured SUV, which was being driven by another man.

Police say they arrested the shooter and two other men at a restaurant near Square One in Mississauga at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday, when they were returning to their dark-coloured Dodge Durango.

Upon searching the men and the vehicle, police say they seized two loaded semi-automatic handguns and about 10 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $1,000.

Tharshan Balasingam, 28, of Brampton is facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Janson Jeyakanthan, 25, of Brampton is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Johan Matthijs Van Der Lee, 26, of Calgary has also been charged and has been released on a promise to appear in court on August 1.

