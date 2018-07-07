Police make arrests following reports of gunshots in Burlington

Halton Regional Police have arrested three men in connection with a report of shots fired in Burlington.

Officers were called to a high rise on Ross Street near Olga Drive at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing when the man pulled out a gun and fired two shots at a nearby shed.

They add that he then hit the woman in the face and took off heading north on Ross Street in a dark-coloured SUV, which was being driven by another man.

Police say they arrested the shooter and two other men at a restaurant near Square One in Mississauga at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday, when they were returning to their dark-coloured Dodge Durango.

Upon searching the men and the vehicle, police say they seized two loaded semi-automatic handguns and about 10 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $1,000.

Tharshan Balasingam, 28, of Brampton is facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Janson Jeyakanthan, 25, of Brampton is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Johan Matthijs Van Der Lee, 26, of Calgary has also been charged and has been released on a promise to appear in court on August 1.