Rodrigo Duterte says he’ll resign as Philippine president if someone can prove God exists

The Philippine president, who recently sparked outrage for calling God stupid, has courted new controversy in his largely Roman Catholic country by saying he will resign if anybody can prove that God exists.

President Rodrigo Duterte questioned anew in a speech late Friday some of the basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin, which he said taints even innocent infants and can only be removed through baptism.

Duterte asks, “Where is the logic of God there?”

He says if there’s “one single witness” who can prove, perhaps with a picture, that they were able to see and talk to God, he will immediately resign.

Last week, Duterte was slammed for calling God “stupid,” with one Catholic bishop calling him a “psychopath.”