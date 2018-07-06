Big expansion plans for Saint John company that assists people with intellectual disabilities

A Saint John company which provides a wide variety of assistance to people with intellectual disabilities is undergoing a major expansion.

Key Industries has maintained a presence in the city since 1974. The company has purchased a number of buildings next to its existing facility in the city’s south end.

It’s adding 22,000 thousand square feet to its existing 52,000 in order to expand its current employment programs.

“Two of those programs are going to be job coaching and also connecting with employers so we’re really excited about that,” said Key Industries president and CEO Christine Evans.

The properties include apartments the company would like to see renovated and used as part of its residential program.

“That we’ll be able to provide housing for individuals that are transitioning to work and that are living with maybe in assisted living that maybe they’ll transition to be more independent,” Evans added

The $750,000-project received a financial boost on Friday from the province of a quarter of a million dollars.

“It’s just beautiful to see that Key Industries really sees all of their clients, the people that they support as people with abilities that are living with a disability,” added Premier Brian Gallant, who was on hand for the announcement

The growth of Key Industries and what it does in Saint John over it’s 44 year history is noteworthy. Past President Tom James pointed out how times have changed.

“When I first came to Key Industries there were probably 21 clients and probably nine staff,” James said. “As we exist today we have 120 staff and we have over 600 clients.”

Renovations are expected to start soon and be complete sometime in 2019.