Saanich police investigate possible attempted abduction of 14-year-old girl

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a potential abduction attempt involving a 14-year-old girl.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m., at the Royal Oak Bus Exchange, according to Saanich police.

Investigators say a light blue minivan with a First Nations woman and three First Nations men had stopped at the #39 bus stop, headed in the direction of Langford.

Police say a man got out of the van and approached the teen girl, who believed they wanted her to go with them.

Police are describing the incident as a “suspicious circumstance” that may have been an abduction attempt.

Investigators want to speak with both the occupants of the van and anyone who saw the interaction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.