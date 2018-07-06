Crime
July 6, 2018 11:24 am

Police investigating after boat, trailer allegedly stolen from Honey Harbour

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP are investigating after a boat, motor and trailer were reported stolen from Honey Harbour.

Police are investigating after a boat and trailer were allegedly stolen from Honey Harbour.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers were dispatched on July 4 after receiving a report that a boat, motor and trailer were stolen from Village Marina in Honey Harbour.

Police say the boat is a 14-foot Lund, which is black in colour with a silver hull. The boat has a registration of ON3824730. The boat also has a 25-horsepower Mercury outboard motor, which is black in colour. The outboard has a serial number of OR685588.

Police say the trailer is an easy-loader tandem, which is silver in colour. The trailer has a serial number of 1AEAAKMB7FA01414 and is registered with an Ontario licence plate of L1298Z.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of the boat, motor and trailer to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.

