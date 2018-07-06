Traffic
Two-vehicle collision on Highway 115 sends 1 person to hospital

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man was injured following a multi-vehicle collision on highway 115 south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough sent one man to hospital early Friday morning.

It involved an SUV and a car near the exit to Moore Drive around 6:45 a.m. The SUV ended up in the centre median.

Two dogs were in one of the vehicles — one was recovered by OPP while another is reportedly missing.

OPP say the man suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police say charges are pending.

