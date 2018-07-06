Two-vehicle collision on Highway 115 sends 1 person to hospital

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough sent one man to hospital early Friday morning.

It involved an SUV and a car near the exit to Moore Drive around 6:45 a.m. The SUV ended up in the centre median.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a multi vehicle collision on Highway 115 in the northbound lanes near Moore Drive #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/gqgN6gqbBd — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 6, 2018

Two dogs were in one of the vehicles — one was recovered by OPP while another is reportedly missing.

OPP say the man suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police say charges are pending.