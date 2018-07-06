Toronto Mayor John Tory to address asylum seekers with Justin Trudeau at face-to-face meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet with Toronto Mayor John Tory this morning, and one issue likely to be on the agenda is dealing with asylum seekers.

Tory says the city’s shelter system is full and has called on Ottawa and Queen’s Park to help deal with the influx of refugees.

Premier Doug Ford yesterday blamed the federal government’s immigration policies for putting a strain on local and provincial resources.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Ford clash over asylum seekers in first official meeting

After meeting with Ford yesterday, Trudeau suggested the premier may not fully understand Canada’s international obligations when it

comes to refugee claimants.

VIDEO: Trudeau doesn’t think Ford understands government’s “international obligations”

Ontario has been promised $11 million by the federal government but Tory has said the city alone needs $64 million to recoup costs.

The number of refugees and asylum claimants using the city’s shelter system went from 459 in 2016 to 3,209 as of last month, according to a city report.

READ MORE: Toronto Mayor John Tory urges federal government to assist with refugee crisis

Hundreds currently being housed in college dormitories will be forced out in early August as schools prepare for students to return, the report said.

“The City of Toronto has been clear that we need assistance to deal with unprecedented numbers of refugee claimants and asylum seekers. The province has made its initial position clear,” Tory said in a statement Thursday.

VIDEO: Doug Ford needed briefing on asylum system and ‘obligations’: Trudeau

“I will continue to urge the Canadian government to take immediate action and I am optimistic that the federal government will work with us to fulfil its responsibility to help cities deal with these families.”

READ MORE: Feds to give $50M to provinces to help cope with illegal asylum seekers

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has said the money already allocated is meant to help address some of the immediate temporary housing needs in those provinces.

A spokesman for the minister said Thursday the department is committed to working with the provinces on this issue.