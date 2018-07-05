Frustrated bank client can’t bring husband in to sign proof of life document

Helga Bartsch received a call from her bank this week, where she’s been banking for 60 years.

She says she was told that in order to continue receiving her husband’s pension cheque, RBC would need proof he’s still alive.

“RBC told me it’s their policy that I bring my husband.” Bartsch said.

“I cant believe this whole story. I cant, I’m sorry.”

Helga’s husband Reinhardt is very much alive, but for the last four years, he’s been living with dementia in a Winnipeg personal care home, where he needs a wheelchair and health care assistants to move around the facility.

“I find this impossible that the bank can do that when they know somebody has Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Bartsch said.

In a statement to Global News, RBC says:

We recognize that some individuals’ circumstances may require them to consider different options than the bank based on their mobility. We are reaching out to this client to help identify alternative options to consider as outlined on their Proof of Life document.

Helga hopes her frustrating ordeal is resolved soon, without her husband having to leave his care home.